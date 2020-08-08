Morton, Glenn

Glenn Morton, 70, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Grace Bible Church- Creekside. Services are entrusted to Hillier of COLLEGE STATION.
Service information
Aug 11
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Grace Bible - Creekside
4601 Williams Creek Drive
College Station, TX 77845
Meet & Greet
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
3:00PM-4:00PM
Grace Bible - Creekside
4601 Williams Creek Drive
College Station, TX 77845
