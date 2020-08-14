Moore, Carolyn

Carolyn Moore, 65, of Hearne, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 14, at Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 15, at Riverside Cemetery in Hearne.
