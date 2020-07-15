Dwane Dean Mitchell, 59, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Hearne, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Gause Cemetery, in Gause.

To plant a tree in memory of Dwane Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

