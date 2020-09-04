Miller, Julius

December 24, 1945 - August 27, 2020
Funeral services for Mr. Julius Miller, 74, of Hearne, Tx., will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at United Full Gospel B.C., in Bryan. Burial will follow at the Clayton Cemetery, Hwy 60, in College Station. Visitation will be 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at United Full Gospel B.C., 1600 W. MLK St., Bryan, Tx.
Julius was born December 24, 1945 to Marlin Cole Sr., and Alma Marie Ferell-Miller. He confessed to Christ at an early age at Dabney Hill Baptist Church in Snook, TX. Later he united with Allen Chapel AME Church under the leadership of Senior Pastor Tamika Baker. He served as a faithful member. He was part of the musician committee playing the drums. Julius was an outgoing people person.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beautiful wife Michelle Miller of 18 years; 17 children, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are entrusted in the care of Lewis Funeral Home and Chapel 509 South Baylor, Brenham, Tx., 77833.
