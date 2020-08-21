 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Miller, Frances
0 entries

Miller, Frances

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Frances Miller, 95, of College Station, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan-College Station, Texas.

To send flowers to the family of Frances Miller, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 28
Visitation
Friday, August 28, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Commerce Funeral Home
1505 Washington Street
Commerce, TX 75428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 28
Funeral Service
Friday, August 28, 2020
11:00AM
Commerce Funeral Home
1505 Washington Street
Commerce, TX 75428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert