McWhorter, Marjorie Ann

January 5, 1932 - August 26, 2020
Marjorie Ann McWhorter, 88, of College Station passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26th after losing a courageous battle with dementia.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, September 5th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Margie will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Norman at Smetana Cemetery.
Marjorie was born January 5, 1932 in Bryan the daughter of Jimmy and Edna (Barnes) Nobles. She married Willie Norman McWhorter in 1948. Margie enjoyed playing dominoes and was well known for her delicious chicken and cornbread dressing.
Margie is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman McWhorter; and a grandson, Michael Terry.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Terry and husband Jessie Jr. of Bremond, Judity McWhorter Rice of Orlando, Florida; sisters, Geneva Martin of Rockdale, Linda Slovacek of Snook, Marie Vavra of College Station; brother, James Nobles of Rockdale; five grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren.
