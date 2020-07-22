March 13, 1925 - July 15, 2020
Raymond McCallum, 95, of Bryan (Tabor), Texas, passed away July 15, 2020, in the compassionate care of the Scott & White Hospital medical team.
He was born March 13, 1925, at his family home in the Tabor community of Brazos County, Texas, to Alex and Maggie (Josey) McCallum. He was raised on the family farm, youngest of seven children. He attended Tabor community School where he was a cheerleader, and he graduated in 1941 from Stephen F. Austin High School, Bryan Texas. After high school, he worked at Woolworth's in Bryan from 1941-1943.
From 1943 -1946, Raymond proudly served in the U.S. Navy, participating in WWII, Pacific Theatre, on the USS Burden R. Hastings, as a Radioman 3rd Class. He was awarded the APO Ribbon with 3 Battle Stars and Victory Medal.Following his discharge from the Navy, he returned to Bryan.
He met his wife, Margaret Evelyn Duncan in 1946. After they married, Ray attended Texas A&M University, graduating Class of '49, receiving the Distinguished Student Award with a BS in Business. Raymond and Evelyn had four children and over the course of the next 30+ years he raised his family and worked as an accountant with the oil & gas industry throughout West Texas and the Houston area.
In 1983, he and Evelyn retired to his roots in Tabor. In the years before and after retirement he enjoyed many many family gatherings with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He kept himself busy with owning and running the Tabor Country Store,working as a bookkeeper at the Texas A&M University Bookstore and serving as Fire Commissioner for the Kurten VFD. Raymond was a devout Christian and an involved member of the Alexander United Methodist Church community.
Ray and Evelyn enjoyed traveling and made many family trips throughout the US, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ray loved being outdoors. He always looked forward to visiting the casinos in Las Vegas. A favorite past time was making and eating homemade ice cream with the family. He loved holding his adored grand babies and great-grand babies as well as watching them all grow up.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings (Alma Francis, Pearl Swann, Ella Mae Cooper, Alex McCallum Jr, Dell Sweeten Moomey).
He is survived by his beloved wife of 74 years, Margaret Evelyn; his surviving brother, John T. McCallum; his four children and their spouses, Janus (Kelly) Olive, David (Carmie) McCallum, Donna Reed and Vicki Hance; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Raymond lived a full life filled with a large family and community of friends who loved him dearly. He will be deeply missed by all.
A private graveside service will be held by the family. You may livestream the service at 9:30 am Friday at facebook.com/memorialbryan. A Memorial for extended family and friends to celebrate his life will be announced at a future date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alexander United Methodist Church (Trustee Fund/Building Fund, Scholarship Fund, Mission Fund): P.O. Box 7042, Bryan, Texas 77805.
