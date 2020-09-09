Mauricio Gonzalez, Andres

Andres Mauricio Gonzalez, 68, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. Visitation will be 5-8 PM on Friday, September 11th at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 11 am on Saturday, September 12th at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.
