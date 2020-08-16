Javier Masiel Javier Masiel, 57, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm, Tuesday, August 18 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 6 pm Wednesday, August 19 at the funeral home.
To plant a tree in memory of Javier Masiel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately