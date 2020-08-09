Martinez, Ericka Eve

August 12, 1981 - July 26, 2020
Ericka Eve Martinez, 38, of College Station, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Bryan, Texas. Funeral Services are set for 11AM Wednesday, August 12, at New Heights Church. Pastor Brian Hallam will officiate and burial will follow at Bryan City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Tuesday, August 11 in the Chapel of Trevino Smith Funeral Home.
Born August 12, 1981 in Bryan, Texas to Tino Salazar, and Gladys (Vega) Salazar, she was raised by her loving mom Pauline Salazar of Bryan. Ericka was the wife of James Martinez for 8 years and mother to boys James Martinez II, 9 and Ezekiel Martinez, 1. Ericka loved listening to Christian music, and praising and worshiping with her family. She had a servant's heart and volunteered her time in church with The Welcome Team and Children's Ministry. Ericka cherished her husband, children, clients, family and her relationship with God. She enjoyed her career as a caregiver with Day Break. Her clients loved her like family. She loved traveling and being adventurous with James and her children. They enjoyed camping, beach trips and she loved to cook for her family. Her favorite date James ever took her on was to the shooting range. Ericka had a contagious, loving smile that made you feel welcomed in each and every way.
Her parents, Gladys Marie and Florentino as well as her grandfather, Senorio Salazar precede her in death.
Ericka leaves behind to cherish her memories; her loving husband of 8 years, James Martinez; two precious sons, James E. Martinez Jr. and Ezekiel Florentino Martinez; her mother Pauline Salazar; grandmother, Maria E. Salazar; three brothers, Isaac Salazar and John Ramirez, Peter Trujillo and wife Brandi, and Paul Trujillo Jr. and wife Cassie; two sisters; Mary O'Neil and husband Mark, and Cindy Trujillo; she also leaves, numerous niece, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2610 South Texas Ave
Bryan, TX 77802
