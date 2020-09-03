Martin Sr., Clifford Dawane

October 30, 1943 - August 30, 2020
Clifford Dawane Martin Sr., 76, of Flynn passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services are set for 1PM Friday September 4 at the First Baptist Church of Flynn. Bro. Dwain Pollard will officiate and burial will follow in the Martin Family Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8PM Thursday, September 3 also at the First Baptist Church of Flynn.
He was born to Elmer Curtis and Edna (Stanley) Martin on October 30, 1943 in Houston, Texas. It was obvious from an early age that he would spend his life working with his hands. His love of building started at the age of 8 when he would spend his Saturdays working with his dad. He first saw the love of his life when he was 16 years old, she was 14, and knew from that moment that he would marry her. He went to trade school to become an electrician, and spent 15 years working in Houston before moving his family to Flynn in 1978. He then spent 31 years working at Nucor Steel before retiring in 2011. No matter where Dawane was employed, he spent any spare time he had working, never really retiring in the true sense of the word. He spent a great deal of time working at his church, and had a true servant's heart, stepping in to fill a need where he saw it, never expecting or desiring recognition. He also would have asked that that last statement be left out.
His parents, Elmer and Edna; a sister, Patricia Louise Martin Shelton; a great-grandson, Cade Phillips; a great-nephew, Bubba Dunn, and his sister-in-law, Janie Ann Martin all precede him in death.
Dawane leaves behind to cherish memories of his one-of-a-kind hugs and smiles, his loving wife of fifty-seven years, Madeleine (Huenerberg) Martin; his children, Shelley Phillips and husband John, Clifford Dawane Martin Jr. and wife Kathy, and Amanda Gonzales-Morales; grandchildren, Paul Marshall Phillips and wife Brittany, Courtney Harris and husband Andrae, Madeleine Phillips, Jessica Martin Pannell and husband Nathan, Shane Alexander Martin, and Joey Jr. and Stella Morales; he also leaves nine great-grandchildren, Cameron, Bryce, Carleigh, Marshall, Maren, Elizabeth, Forrest, Everett, and Ellis all of whom will surely miss his endless supply of cokes and ice cream sandwiches in his shop; a brother, Gene Martin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
