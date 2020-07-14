Evelyn Markowski, 87, of 87, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Services will be at 10 am, Friday, July 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, graveside will be at Steep Hollow Cemetery.

Service information

Jul 17
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, July 17, 2020
10:00AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
507 E 26th St
Bryan, TX 77802
Jul 17
Graveside Service
Friday, July 17, 2020
11:15AM
Steep Hollow Cemetery
7231 Steep Hollow Rd
Bryan, TX 77808
