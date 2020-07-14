Evelyn Markowski, 87, of 87, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Services will be at 10 am, Friday, July 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, graveside will be at Steep Hollow Cemetery.
Service information
10:00AM
507 E 26th St
Bryan, TX 77802
11:15AM
7231 Steep Hollow Rd
Bryan, TX 77808
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately