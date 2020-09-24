Maly, Clarence H. "Bob"

October 20, 1931 - September 21, 2020

Clarence H. "Bob" Maly, 88, of Bryan passed away peacefully Monday, September 21, 2020 at his home.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm Saturday, September 26th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Interment will be held at Smetana Cemetery.

Bob was born October 20, 1931 in Bryan the son of Henry and Agnes (Hebron) Maly. He proudly served three years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After returning home from the Army, Bob became a butcher and then finished his working years and retired a postman from the Bryan U.S. Postal service.