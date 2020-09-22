Lucas, Cetta King

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Cetta King Lucas, 72, of Caldwell, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Caldwell.