Lozano-Gonzalez, Raul

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Raul Lozano-Gonzalez, 68, of Bryan, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Visitation will be 5-8 pm, Tuesday, September 29th, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 10 am, Wednesday, September 30th, at the funeral home.