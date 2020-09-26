Lozano-Gonzalez, Raul

Raul loved working on his ranch. He enjoyed the countryside and loved his tractors. He enjoyed being with his animals, his cows and his baby Angus bull. His dogs, Loba, Little Bit, and cat Max, held a special place in his heart. Raul was a collector; he was very proud of his knife collection, as well as his foreign currency and trucker hats collections. Raul always enjoyed a big family celebration, especially the holidays! All of the family would come get together, from as far as Mexico to Kaufman. He was always very humorous in his way of ending the family gatherings, always saying "not to kick y'all out, but it's time to leave!" Raul was a very prideful man; he was hardworking and honest. He taught his children to value the importance of family, and to always value life as if tomorrow is not promised. His family will remember Raul as a kind, selfless, and God-loving man.