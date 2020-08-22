Lorenz, Dorothy

November 10, 1928 - August 17, 2020
Dorothy Lorenz, 91, went to be with her Lord Jesus on Monday, August 17 at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center in Bryan, Texas.
Dorothy Lorraine Horn was born November 10, 1928 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Jackson Bennett and Sophie Dorthea Lydia (Sauer) Horn. She met Louis (Lorenz) in the Walther League at Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Houston (after stealing his hat to get his attention); and they were married in 1949. In 1958, they relocated to Bryan, Texas where she and Dad were longtime members of Bethel Lutheran Church. As an active member, she served in the L.W.M.L, sang in the church choir and served on the Finance Committee. In addition to raising four children, Dorothy worked as a secretary at Texas A&M University, for most of her years in the Department of Meteorology. She retired from Texas A&M in 1993 after serving for close to 20 years.
Completely devoted to her family, Dorothy was a wonderful and loving mom. She had a keen wit and a delightful sense of humor. Mom and Dad were avid ballroom dancers, and were usually the last couple on the floor before the band packed up at weekend dances or weddings. After Daddy's passing, she enjoyed watching the birds and other wildlife out her kitchen window, flower gardening, and especially loved maintaining her inside flower garden later in life. She was also an excellent cook, world famous for her holiday cured and smoked cow tongue.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; two brothers, Bennett Horn and Edward Horn, and grandson, Caleb Brogdon.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ivan and Barbara Lorenz; daughters and sons-in-law, Martha and Ray Brogdon, Phyllis and Robert Bearden, and Saundra Lorenz; grandchildren, Shannon Steele and husband Jody, Lauren Pegues and husband Kevin, Kellee Cofty and husband Heath, Courtney Zadik and husband Jason, Katie Aist and husband Jason, Cody Bearden and wife Jerica; and ten great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services were held at College Station Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Still Creek Ranch, 6055 Hearne Road, Bryan, Texas 77808.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately