Lopez, Arron

August 6, 1996 - September 13, 2015
I thought of you with LOVE today, but that is nothing new
I thought of you yesterday and the days before that too.
I think of you in silence, I often speak your name.
All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping.
I have you in my heart!!
"Gone is the face we loved so dear. Silent is the voice we loved to hear. Live each day with encouragement knowing that Arron is proud and smiling down on you from Heaven
