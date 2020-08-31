Lindquist, Jean Ann

December 6, 1940 - August 23, 2020
Jean Lindquist, 79, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Bryan, Tx. We will have a public celebration of Mom’s life at a later date. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Jean was born to William Henry and Ruth Schultz Hasselbach in Toledo, Ohio, on December 6, 1940. Jean married her college sweetheart, Ed Lindquist, on November 17th, 1962, and they shared nearly 50 years of marriage before his death in 2012. During their life together Ed and Jean traveled across the country as a military family and celebrated the birth of two children, Julie and Mark.
Jean was known for her kindness and always looked for the good in others, a skill she perfected as both a military wife and a life-long educator. She was a voracious reader and could always be found with her nose in a book if the opportunity arrived, and she was known for baking Sour Cream Coffee Cakes for the entire neighborhood at Christmas. She was a member of A&M United Methodist Church in College Station and was active in Sunday School and the UMW.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed, and her parents, William and Ruth.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Julie and husband Will McCollum; her son, Mark Lindquist and wife Lydia Stuckey, of Washington DC; her grandchildren, Andy and wife Kelli McCollum, Luke, Tyler, and Maggie; her brothers, Bill and wife Jennifer Hasselbach, and John and wife Marty Hasselbach; her sister Marge and husband Lenny Erdman, close friends of many years; and other close family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School in Selma, Texas or to the Bryan ISD Educational Foundation.
