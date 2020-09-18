Lewis, Lashanda Nicole

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Lashanda Nicole Lewis, 39, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Jones-Washington Mortuary. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 19, at United Full Gospel Baptist Church.