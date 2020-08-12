LeMay, Betty Crocker

August 19, 1941 - August 10, 2020
Betty Crocker LeMay, 78, died at her home in Bryan on August 10, 2020. She was a devoted mother and a retired Sergeant with the Texas A&M University Police Department, where she helped build the Crime Prevention unit with the boundless energy she applied to every challenge life put before her.
Born in McGregor on August 19, 1941, to Ina Lou and Trigg Upchurch, her youth was something out of "American Graffiti." Betty Lou was a majorette, a Miss MHS, and a popular student. At home, she was little sister to brothers TJ and Doug.
Working at the Santa Fe Railroad depot in Galveston, she met and married Bill Crocker – accepting with good humor nearly two decades of Betty Crocker jokes. The two had a son before the railroad moved them up the line. In Houston, Betty worked as a switchboard operator downtown.
After the marriage ended, Betty took a job in Alvin as a police dispatcher, following in the footsteps of her mother, a longtime dispatcher for the McGregor Police Department. She moved to Austin and then to Round Rock, where she again worked at the P.D.
It was in Aggieland that Betty, by then Betty LeMay, made her biggest mark in law enforcement. She worked for College Station P.D., again as a dispatcher, and in her early 40s was accepted into the Police Academy and the University P.D. Over the next two decades, Betty chased a few bad guys, worked a lot of football games and developed an expertise in crime prevention.
Sgt. LeMay was most proud of the President's Meritorious Service Award she received in 1999. She also had an Aggie Fish Camp named for her one year.
Betty met Mark Williamson, and those two had a lot of fun over the years either at home, on the road to Colorado or prowling the Texas Hill Country. Mark was a source of invaluable assistance and comfort in the last few years as she struggled with illness.
Betty is survived by her son, Ronnie Crocker, and wife, Patricia Shepherd, of Houston; and seven nieces and nephews who confided in her over the years. All are grateful for the time they spent together and the indelible imprint she left on their lives.
Services will be in McGregor, Texas. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, at Cole Funeral Home, 1113 W. 5th St., and graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at McGregor Cemetery.
