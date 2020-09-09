Leeth, Terri Ellisor

September 5, 1961 - September 3, 2020
Terri Ellisor Leeth, 58, was someone who never knew a stranger. Terri passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her home in Bryan.
Terri was born September 5, 1961 in Bryan, Texas to Joe Ellisor and Carol Brinkman. Terri was a lifelong resident of Bryan.
Terri loved her friends and family dearly. Terri could bring laughter to anyone and always remained positive, regardless the circumstances. Terri could make friends everywhere she went. She loved her critters and there were never too many. Terri loved the outdoors, especially the Frio River.
Terri is preceded in death by her father Joe C. Ellisor; and her sister Jeanie Stephenson.
She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, Greg Leeth; her sons, Justin Leeth and Clayton Leeth; her mothers Carol Brinkman and Carol Lee Ellisor; her siblings John Ellisor and Cathi Ellisor; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and many, many dear friends.
