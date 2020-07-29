June 11, 1929 - March 20, 2020
Frances Larey passed into God's hands March 20, 2020 at the age of 90 in Hot Springs, Arkansas. She was born June 11, 1929 in Bryan, Texas to Frank Visoski and Mary Opersteny Visoski. She graduated from Texas A&M Consolidated High School. She attended Our Lady of the Lake College and Sam Houston State Teachers College. She worked for the Texas Forestry Service, as a bookkeeper in administration at Texas A&M and then as a secretary at GMAC in Bryan. She married Eugene Larey June 4, 1955 and started raising a family in College Station, Texas. In her early life she lived in California, Shawnee, Kansas; Houston and Waxahachie, Texas with her husband's work before retiring in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.
Frances was a kindhearted and light-spirited person who loved to socialize and laugh even into her later life as dementia robbed her of many of life's qualities. She was an avid Aggies fan and loved to listen to her Aggie band CDs.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Eugene, of 48 years.
Family remaining to cherish her memories are children, Dr. Mark Larey, wife Lisa, their children, Austin, Adam and Andrew of Hot Springs, Steve Larey, wife Louainne, their children, Sam, Gracie and Madeline of Cassopolis Michigan, Sue Accordino, her children, Giovanna and Ian of Angola, New York, and Lisa Wilkinson, husband Rick and their son, Walker of Arlington, Texas.
The family extends sincere gratitude to Frances's devoted caregivers at Quapaw Nursing and Rehab and Dr. Hosam Kamel. Also special thanks to Deacon Robert and Mary Wanless for their devoted and warmhearted weekly visits with Frances while she was in Garrett Manor and Quapaw.
Frances was a member of St. John's Catholic Church where a rosary will be prayed for her July 31 from 7-7:30pm followed by visitation. Her funeral Mass will be at St John's August 1 at 10am followed by a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St John's Catholic School, 583 W. Grand Ave., Hot Springs, AR 71901 in Frances's, name or a charity of your choice.
