Kruse, Lillian

Lillian Kruse, 96, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020. Visitation will be 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, September 28, with services following at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Services are entrusted to Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.