Kruse, Lillian A.

Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 pm Monday, September 28th at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Interment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Lillian was born July 25, 1924 in Cameron, TX, the daughter of William Joseph and Bertha (Struhall) Michalka. Lillian married her husband, William Kruse in 1946 and moved to Nebraska. They and their young family moved to Bryan in December 1955. She was a devout and longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was the librarian for St. Joseph School for many years. Lillian loved playing dominos at the Senior Center, and enjoyed reading, crocheting and baking for her family. The majority of Lillian's life was spent raising her children and being a homemaker.