Kornegay, Vivian Ann

Vivian Ann Kornegay November 13, 1948 - September 13, 2020 Vivian Ann Kornegay, 71, of Bryan passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. A Memorial Service is set for Saturday, September 19 at 10AM in Heritage Park in Bryan with Rev. Gary Samford officiating. Vivian was born November 13, 1948 and was a lifelong resident of Bryan, TX. She was one of nine children born to Joe and Josephine (Chytil) Miller. Vivian enjoyed reading, playing computer games and spending time with her family and friends. She was always up for a casino get away and loved spontaneous road trips with her husband Trump. She will be remembered as the sweetest friend, most patient mother, and most outrageously loving wife. To know her was to love her as she was truly one-of-a-kind. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; four sisters; and her former husband, Carlos Pegues. Vivian leaves behind to cherish her memories, her husband, Gregory 'Trump' Kornegay; two daughters, Stacy Dawson, and Rachael Murphy and husband Roland; step-daughter, Chrissy Kornegay and partner Kyle Strickland; eight grandchildren, Christopher Deville and wife Meghaen, Amber Macom and husband Bill, Dillon Murphy, Kobe Vann, Allison Murphy, Jacob Murphy, Jackson Vann, and Somer Owens; and one great-grandchild, Jensen Deville. She also leaves behind two sisters, Maggie Bailey and Tina Miller. We adore you, Viv. You will forever be loved and missed.