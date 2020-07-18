Jim Knutson, 86, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Services are entrusted to Hillier of Bryan.

To send flowers to the family of Jim Knutson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 23
Memorial Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00AM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Jul 23
Graveside
Thursday, July 23, 2020
11:00AM
Aggie Field of Honor
3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy
College Station, TX 77845
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.