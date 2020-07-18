Jim Knutson, 86, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Services are entrusted to Hillier of Bryan.
Service information
Jul 23
Memorial Service
Thursday, July 23, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
2301 East 29th Street
Bryan, TX 77802
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.
Jul 23
Graveside
Thursday, July 23, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Aggie Field of Honor
3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy
College Station, TX 77845
3800 Raymond Stotzer Pkwy
College Station, TX 77845
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.
