Knesek, Earnest "Sonny"

October 27, 1934 - August 4, 2020
Earnest "Sonny" Knesek was peacefully called by Jesus on August 4, 2020 with Grace by his side. He was born on October 27, 1934 to Gus and Carrie Gaydosek Knesek in the Frenstat community. He is survived by two sisters, Martha Bohacek and Dorothy Sulak, one brother, Gussie Knesek, three children, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant daughter, Tami Lyn; five sisters, and four brothers.
At home, he picked cotton, chased hogs and turkeys, and developed a great love for cows. Sonny became a sheetrock specialist under the direction of John Krueger and J.P. Watson in Houston beginning at the age of 15.
On May 10, 1958, he married Grace Marie Schultz, a wonderful union of 62 years. A celebration of love and joy completed this circle at the birth of their beloved children, Kenneth, Tami, Timothy, and Lisa. In 1971, the family built a home in Birch and Sonny became a sheetrock contractor. Many years of his work, were spent working for Richard Zgabay. He loved his work and later in life worked part time for his nephew Ronney Knesek to whom he taught the trade.
Ranching was his hobby. He loved his cows and never really counted them, but if one came up missing, he knew exactly which one it was. He was blessed with five beautiful granddaughters, Tami Weinelt of San Antonio, Jordan Knesek and Tirah Kensinger, both of New York City, Madison Mercer of Houston, and Tannah Brister of College Station. They were the joys of his life. Not having a degree in education himself, he became so interested in the knowledge his children and grandchildren shared with him through their education.
When "in loves", Paul, Susan, Margie, Klaus, Troy, and Devin joined the family, he was overjoyed and so interested in what their school and work involved. He welcomed each of them warmly into the family circle. Great-grandchildren, Hudson and Maggie, added sparkle to his world. He also accepted Bobby Schultz into their home when Bobby's Dad died of a brain tumor. Bobby lived with them from age five until he graduated high school.
In 1991, Sonny, Grace, and Bobby moved to College Station where he continued his work until his health declined. He loved his church and upon moving to College Station, said "We will not move our membership from Lyons Evangelical UCC in Lyons", where he was a member for 62 years.
He was a devoted husband, Daddy, and Papa. In the past two years that his health was declining, he was an exceptional patient. The nurses loved him because of his kind and thankful nature.
Pallbearers were Jeremy Krueger, Dustin Knesek, Bobby Schultz, Rodney Brousset, Klaus Weinelt, Devin Mercer, Troy Kensinger, and Kenneth Bohacek. Honorary pallbearers were Ronney Knesek and Dennis Krueger.
A Tribute to Sonny from Grace
Love is a beautiful thing.
You are the man I love, the father of our children,
Never once did I doubt if your love for me, You forever encouraged our family to be all they could be.
We all loved you in return, And yes, love is the key, the scrapbook of our life will stay glued to my heart, nothing will ever rip that apart.
On this very land where we now stand, we said our vows, under God's loving hand.
There were times things happened, beyond our control, But we were together with Jesus, and each other to console. You loved your cows, I tolerated your dogs.
But coffee just doesn't go down as well with our separation, You were a good man Honey, and I thank you with all my heart. -GMK
