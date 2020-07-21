August 6, 1934 - July 17, 2020
Dale "Kent" Kessinger, 85, of College Station passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services are set for 10AM Tuesday, July 21 in the Bryan City Cemetery.
Born August 6, 1934 in Collinsville, OK, he was the son of Dale and Maxine (Kaufman) Kessinger.
His parents, Dale and Maxine; and a sister-in-law, Renee Roy proceed him in death.
Kent leaves behind to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 36 years, Madeleine Kessinger; two sisters, Joy and her husband Harry Olson, and Linda Kay Medis, four sisters-in-laws and their spouses, Josee Roy, Zita Roy and Gerard Bibard, Francoise Durand and Michel, and Manon Roy and Gilles Rancourt; two brother-in-laws and spouses, Charles-Andre Roy and Debbie Nicoll Griffith and Louis Roy and Louyse Blanchette; and numerious nephews and nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the entire Emcompass Health and Hospice team as well as Rose Ann Rodriguez.
Please View and Sign Guestbook at: TrevinoSmithFH.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately