Kennard, Regginald A'tavion D

Regginald A'tavion D Kennard, 19, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 24, at Wheelock Cemetery Hearne.