Kayla Justine Jackson, 25, of Hempstead, formerly of Ledbetter, passed away June 19, 2021. Services are set for 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Victorious Believers Church of God in Christ in Prairie View, Texas. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Baptist Church Cemetery in Ledbetter. Arrangements are entrusted to Lang Memorial Funeral Home in Giddings.