Junek, Mary

July 6, 1936 - August 18, 2020
Mary Tracy Junek was born on July 6, 1936 to Bill Ondrasek and Lydia (Bravenec) Ondrasek in the Providence Community of Burleson County, Texas. She was married to her high school sweetheart, John Henry Junek on September 10, 1955. Private family services will be held later this week.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Emily Hebron, Viola Vitopil, Lil Mooney, Betty Schoenemann and Adele Englemann. Mary is survived by her husband, John Junek; her children and their spouses Gary & Lydia Junek of Houston, Mike & Victoria Junek of College Station and Steve & Karen Erna of Snook; brother Robert Ondrasek of Cooks Point; sisters Johnnie Ruth & Robert Barnes of Kurten, Gracie & Joe Urso of Kaufman, Billie Ann Gurkin of Austin, Patsy Broom of Houston; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
John and Mary were stationed in Germany early in their marriage while John was in the army and met lifelong friends. Mary raised her family and worked for Snook ISD as a bookkeeper for over 30 years before retiring. She was very proud of her three kids graduating from Texas A&M. She had a passion for gardening and cooking. She was known for her beautiful rose garden, and delicious apple strudel and German chocolate cake. She enjoyed sitting on the swing and teaching her grandkids and great grand kids to shell black eyed peas. She also spent many afternoons coloring with the grandkids and great grandkids and sending them pictures she colored for every birthday. She taught Sunday school for many years with Mrs. Reynalda Janac and was a member of the Christian Sisters.
Mary was a loving wife and mother and her kindness and warm smile to all will be missed greatly. The family wants to thank Lisa Canady and Tierra Robertson for their loving care the past nine months.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Caldwell.
