Jones Jr., Raymond C.

December 11, 1951 - August 24, 2020
Raymond C. Jones Jr., 68, of Bryan, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation will be 1pm Saturday, August 29, 2020, with service to follow at 2pm, both at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 S. College Ave. in Bryan, Texas. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers in Bryan College Station.
Raymond, also known as Bubba, was born December 11, 1951 in Galveston, Texas, to Raymond C. Jones Sr and Dian Bennett Jones. After high school, he moved to Florida where he enjoyed a career as a Chef. In addition to his love of cooking, Raymond enjoyed traveling, and listening to music and playing the guitar. He was also a Merchant Marine.
He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Sr., brother Michael "Mike" Jones, and his uncle Manley Jones Jr.
Survivors include his wife Melody Jones; mother, Dian Jones; sons, Chris Jones, Dylan Hubbard and wife Mary; daughters, Joy Powell, Stephanie Bodish; grandchildren, Henry Jones, Colton Hubbard, Austin Hubbard, Baylee Bodish-Primus; sisters-in-law, Lorene Jones, Harmony Schmitt; mother and father-in-law, Janice and Bob Neidigh; and numerous extended family members.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or to the Leukemia Society at lls.org.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
