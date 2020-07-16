Eva Louis Jones, 84, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a. m. to 7 p. m. Friday, July 17, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. Private Services will be at West Union Missionary Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.