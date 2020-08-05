Johnston, Sara Puddy

Sara Puddy Johnston of Memphis, Tennessee passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 9:30p.m. at the age of 86 years. She was born Sara Barbara Puddy in Belton, Texas. Her parents were Thomas G. Puddy and Billye W. Puddy from College Station, Texas. Her passion in life was improving the lives of the deaf children she taught for over 45 years. She was also a brilliant scholar who studied art, women’s literature, creative writing, and deaf education at Texas Womens University and University of Memphis. Her greatest adventures occurred in the summer months for over 25 years when she travelled the world with her daughter enjoying meeting people of all cultures, experiencing amazing artwork, international foods, and fine wine. Her love and knowledge of cathedral architecture and world history was contagious. Her latest university studies was the history of language, etymology. She was loved and admired by not only her wonderful family from Texas and Tennessee, but also all of her friends in deaf education where she dedicated her life to her students in Memphis, Tennessee at White Station High School and was known dearly as “Miss J.”
She was married to the love of her life, George G. Johnston, Sr., a proud Texas A & M Aggie. They were Couple Most Likely to Succeed in high school and lived and loved a wonderful life together for 59 years before her husband’s passing. They have three children: George G. Johnston, Jr., Sallie J. Cauthers, and Jason C. Johnston. She has a grandson, Brian M. Johnston and a great granddaughter, Jayden Johnston. Brian’s partner and Jayden’s mother, Brandie and her daughter, Lexi loved their “Grandmommy” greatly and are a cherished part of the Johnston family.
Sara is survived by her two sisters in Texas: Jean Beasley and Sallie Wilkins and their husbands, Roland Beasley and Bob Wilkins. And loads of Texas cousins: Shelley, Julie, Lori, Becky, Clay and Brady. In Tennessee she is survived by her brother-in-law, Jimmie Johnston and his wife Gay, and cousins, Mark and Brad. And her sister-in-law, Elaine Tompkins and her husband, Jim Tompkins, and cousins, Jeff and Jennifer.
Contributions/Donations may be sent to St. Jude Hospital headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Their address is www.stjude.org. She volunteered her time there interpreting for the deaf patients and the medical staff and family. She was a godsend. And now she is at peace and happy with her husband and my father in heaven.
Celebration of Life events will occur in Memphis, Tennessee and in Bryan-College Station, Texas at a later time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately