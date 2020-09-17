Johnston, Lt. Col. James Roger

James was born on June 24, 1977 in Albuquerque, NM. After graduating in 1995 with honors from Judson High School in Converse, Texas, he attended Texas Tech University where he found his passions in life: his future wife, Lori McMillan and service to the US Army. Upon graduation and completion of the Tech ROTC program, he received his commission as a Second Lieutenant on December 18th, 2000. Lori and James married on December 22nd, 2000 at First Baptist Church in Plainview, Texas and they went on to have two daughters, Rileigh Faith (15yrs), and Madeline Grace (13yrs).

James' first assignment was Ft. Lewis in Washington State where decades earlier his grandfather had gone for Basic Training before serving in WWII, a connection that they both would treasure. James was proud to have served 5 Tours of Duty in Iraq (2), Afghanistan, Haiti, and Kuwait and serve as an instructor at the Desert War College at Fort Irwin, CA. He also served with the 82nd Airborne at Ft Bragg, 8th Transportation Brigade at Ft Eustis, held a company command at Ft. Story within the 11th Transportation Battalion and 1st TSC at Ft Knox. His last posting was his dream position an assignment to NATO starting with the NATO Defense College in Rome, Italy in which he was thrilled to bring his family on what he called an "adventure of a lifetime".