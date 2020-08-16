Johnson, Nellie Rosier

November 4, 1923 - July 16, 2020
Nellie Ray Rosier Johnson was born in the Edge community in Brazos County, Texas on November 4, 1923 to James Franklin and Myrtie Mae Rosier, the youngest of four children. She passed away July 16, 2020 in Bryan. Texas. She attended Edge schools then graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan. She met and married Eddie Johnson and had two sons.
They lived in Bryan then later moved to Ft. Worth. They would later return to Bryan. While living in Ft. Worth she worked at Ft Worth Christian School. She was an accomplished seamstress. In her retired years she traveled all over Texas to arts and craft fairs doing sand art for all the children and selling many other handmade items. Nellie was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, with Central Church of Christ in Bryan as her home congregation. Everyone who met her loved her and she them! She loved doing for others but found it hard to let others do for her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Johnson; and son, Rex Johnson; her parents, Frank and Myrtie Rosier; sister, Bernice Rosier Chambers; brothers, James Rosier and Mabry Rosier.
She is survived by her son Bobby Johnson and his wife Alice of Tucson, Arizona; her grandchildren, Amy and Matthew; as well as numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
The family would like to thank her Edge community of friends who were like family.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately