Johnson, Mickey "Michael"

Mickey "Michael" Anthony Johnson, 52, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, August 28 , from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Daniel & Son Funeral Home Chapel. Services will be at Saturday, August 29, @ 2 p.m. at Smentana Cemetery.
