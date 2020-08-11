James, Jeanette Faye (Parham)

Jeanette Faye (Parham) James, 82, of Bryan, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 14, at the funeral home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, at Reliance Baptist Church. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
