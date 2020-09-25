Jacquin, Jr., Jules John

Jules graduated Austin High School in 1942. He enrolled at Texas A&M, majoring in electrical engineering. World War II interrupted his academic endeavors; he entered the U.S. Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) at Ohio State University. While in Ohio, he met Marie Louise Tresemer, his future wife. As the need for soldiers intensified, he was transferred to the US Army combat infantry. He served with the 405th Regiment of the 102nd Infantry Division in the Ninth Army. He was wounded near Maastricht, The Netherlands, during 1944, recovered from wounds, returned to duty supervising repair of military vehicles and then to the front. He served in the Army of Occupation. Military honors included the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, European Campaign Medal with two Battle Stars, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victors Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal. He received an honorable discharge at the rank of Staff Sergeant.