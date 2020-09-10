Hinrichs, Mike

April 24, 1943 - September 8, 2020
John "Mike" Michael Hinrichs, 77, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. A visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm, with a Rosary and Vigil Service to begin at 6:30 pm, on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2:30 pm, on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Mike was born on April 24, 1943, to John Thomas Hinrichs and Elizabeth Jane Belser, in Kansas City, Missouri. Mike moved to Houston with his mother and older sister in 1943, when his Dad was working as a machinist on a repair ship in World War II. Mike had three siblings, Patty, Tom and Kathy. In his teen years, Mike loved to work on cars and spend time at the beaches in Galveston. He played the drums in the band he had with his friends. Mike graduated from Lamar High School, and went on to earn a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Houston. In his nearly 50-year career as an engineer, he worked in the oil and gas industry. In 1975, he was awarded a U.S. patent for a value he designed.
Mike married Margaret Helfrich on December 26, 1965, at St. Anne's Church in Houston. They had two children, Rebecca and Jack. In 1978, the family moved to Bryan. He was a devoted husband and father for over 50 years. Mike loved being a grandfather, or "Opa." He loved spending time with his grandsons, Austin and Teddy, especially if it involved being in the garage. He was incredibly proud of both of his grandsons and enjoyed celebrating all of their achievements. Mike was a founding member and was very involved at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church serving as an usher with wife Margaret for many years.
Mike will be missed by his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Rebecca; his son, Jack and wife, Andrea; grandsons, Austin and Teddy; sister, Patty; brother, Tom and wife, Sandy; brother-in-law, Bob and wife, Lyn.
