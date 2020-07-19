Feb 4, 1939 - Jul 15, 2020
The world has lost a wonderful woman. A loving sister, a loving mother, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sorely missed by her church community, close friends and family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, July 21st at St. Mary's Catholic Center. Interment will follow at College Station Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 pm Monday at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately