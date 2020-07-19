Feb 4, 1939 - Jul 15, 2020

The world has lost a wonderful woman. A loving sister, a loving mother, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sorely missed by her church community, close friends and family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, July 21st at St. Mary's Catholic Center. Interment will follow at College Station Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 pm Monday at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station.

