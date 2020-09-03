Hildebrand, Wilfred

 Skip to main content
Wilfred A. Hildebrand September 2, 1935 - September 1, 2020 Wilfred August Hildebrand, 84, of Caldwell, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, from 7:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. at New Tabor Brethren Church with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at New Tabor Brethren Church Cemetery. Wilfred was born September 2, 1935 in the Birch Community to Ernest and Elsie (Meier) Hildebrand. He attended Big Creek School in Somerville and left after 8th grade to help on the family farm because his father was ill. Wilfred was a mechanic by trade and worked for Stovall-Novosad Motor Company, then as a foreman at Nagel Manufacturing. He retired from Nagel in 1995 with 32 years of service. In October 26, 1958 he married Helen Faust at New Tabor Brethren Church. Wilfred was an active member of New Tabor Brethren Church and held the following offices; New Tabor Men's Brotherhood as a treasurer, New Tabor Mutual Aid, New Tabor Church Cemetery Association as Vice President, and New Tabor SPJST as Vice President for 22 years. He received the SPJST Lifetime Achiever Award in 2002. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch watching nature and spending time with his grandkids. Preceding him in death are his parents, Ernest and Elsie Hildebrand. Survivors are his loving wife, Helen; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Deborah Hildebrand; a daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Bill Orsak; grandchildren, Clayton Hildebrand and wife Amy, Mary Nowak, Josef Orsak, Colton Orsak and fiancé Taylor Adams; great-grandchildren, Tristan and Maggie Padia, Cort, Evan, and Emilee Hildebrand; his Godchildren, Lori Suehs, Glenda Smith and Mark Faust; many friends and church family.

