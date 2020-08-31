Higginbotham, Ron

June 12, 1946 - August 26, 2020
Ronald Higginbotham, 74, of College Station, passed away on August 26, 2020. Ron was born on June 12, 1946, in Porterville, California, to Charles Franklin Higginbotham Sr. and Dovie Jane Potts. Ron grew up alongside his seven siblings, Ira Higginbotham, Orville Higginbotham, Margaret Higginbotham Brewer, Delores ImaJean Higginbotham Cooksey, Earl Higginbotham, Melva Higginbotham Marshall, and Charles Higginbotham Jr.
After graduating from Porterville High School in 1964, Ron enlisted in the US Army, where he was involved with the Army Corps of Engineers and stateside service.
Shortly after joining the Army, Ron met the love of his life, Shirley Gaston. They were married in 1966, in Porterville, California and spent 53 wonderful years together. They had two wonderful children that he treasured deeply, LeeAnn Higginbotham and Ron Higginbotham Jr. Only his faith in God was stronger than his love for his family.
Ron was a member of various Baptist churches throughout his lifetime. He never met a stranger, and was always friendly. He enjoyed meeting and making friends with new people. Ron was always easy going, happy, and carefree. Anyone that knew him knew they could look to him when they needed an encouraging word or good advice. Ron believed strongly in the phrase “Live and Let Live.” He never complained and always viewed the bright side to every situation.
Ron leaves behind to cherish his loving memories, his loving wife, Shirley Higginbotham; daughter, LeeAnn and her husband, Gabriel Alvarez; son, Ron Higginbotham Jr.; brother, Charles and his wife, Flora Higginbotham; brother, Earl and his wife, Sandy Higginbotham; sister, Margaret Brewer; granddaughter, Marisa Alvarez; grandson, Austin Alvarez; granddaughter, Abby and her husband, Nick Upchurch; grandson, Wyatt Higginbotham; and many more Higginbothams.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately