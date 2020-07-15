August 16, 1939 - July 11, 2020
Minerva, "Minnie" (Lopez) Hernandez was surrounded by her family as she was called to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Minnie was born August 16, 1939 to Crisoforo and Florencia Lopez of San Isidro, Texas. Minnie was a home maker, seamstress and loved listening to Tejano music as well as dancing with her sweetheart. Her greatest role in life was raising her four children and watching them have families of their own. She was a life-long resident of Bryan.
Minnie is preceded in death by her loving husband, John R. Hernandez; her grandson, Thomas Hernandez Jr.;her loving parents, as well as eight siblings.
She is survived by her oldest son,Tony Hernandez and his wife Janie, Thomas Hernandez and fiance Jan Holliday, Josie Cortez and her husband Dean, Cynthia Gonzalez and her husband Joe.
Minnie was blessed with fourteen grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank Minnie's personal caregiver, Marisol Balderas and nurse Ro with Encompass Health for their unconditional love and support.
A public visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on thursday, July 16, 2020 followed by a rosary and funeral service in her honor at Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Center in Bryan.
