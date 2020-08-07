Henderson, Benjamin

Benjamin Franklin "BF" Henderson, 75, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 7, at All Families Mortuary in Hearne. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, at St Emanuel Baptist Church in Hearne.
