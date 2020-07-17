Susanne McAdams Hegar, 79, of Houston, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Private services will be Saturday July 18, with burial in Bedias Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Southern Heritage Funeral Home of Bedias.

