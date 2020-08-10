You have permission to edit this article.
Haynes, Martha Mae
Haynes, Martha Mae

Martha Mae Haynes, 93, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Graveside Service in Buffalo, Tx. Services are entrusted to Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan

