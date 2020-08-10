Haynes, Martha Mae

Martha Mae Haynes, 93, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Graveside Service in Buffalo, Tx. Services are entrusted to Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Haynes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately