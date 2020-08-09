Haveron, Robert "Zack"

August 29, 1960 - August 3, 2020
Zack Haveron, 59, of Bryan, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, in Bryan. Visitation will begin at 1 pm until the time of service at 2:30 pm, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rest Ever Memorial Park, Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Robert Dale Haveron, better known as Zack, was born on August 29, 1960 in Bryan to Bob and Nita Tullous Haveron. Zack was one of seven children born to his parents. A dedicated husband and family man, he was the heart beat of the family. After high school he put his best foot forward in beginning his family, marred Mary Suzanne Maddox, his forever love. She and Zack were blessed with six children in this marriage. Zack was a true soul of Brazos County and loved everything about his hometown of Bryan. He was employed with Brazos Valley Lumber a few years, then moved on to Furrow's Building Supplies, and McCoy's Lumber Supply the last 18 years. His career was about serving others with various projects either commercial or residential.
He was the true essences of the family man, he loved cooking and trying new recipes for the family to enjoy. He would researched the web for new recipes to make sure he always had something new and different for his family and friends. He loved being outside and making sure his yard was perfect. He always mowed the yard for everyone to enjoy. He was adventurous and loved riding his motorcycle. He would take long road trips just to be outside, no destination scheduled just ride. Zack was able to find something good in every place he would travel to, so no trip was ever bad. He was the "King of Comedy" for the household always, always playing jokes on the entire family. Zack's love of his motorcycle was beyond his family, he would offer rides to friends of his church family just so they could too could have the experience of being on a motor cycle at least once in their life time.
His parents, Bob and Nita; his brother-in-law, Jimmy Holliday, all precede him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Suzanne Haveron; his sons, Adam Haveron and fiancée Kristin Vires, Isaiah Haveron and Henley Haveron; his daughters, Tara Brooks, Lauren and husband John Maldonado Jr., Kayleigh Haveron, also son-in-law, Carlos Brookss; his brother, Aaron and wife Tonya Haveron; his sisters, Marlene Holliday, Gaylen Haveron, Tammy and husband Bruce Boller, Lisa and husband George Evans, and Julie Mullins; his six grandchildren, Hayden, Jadyn, Ryleigh, Kaysen, Mattis, and Oliver; his father and mother-in-law, Elbert and Edith Maddox; his extended family and close friends.
Express condolences at CallawayJones.com.
