Nov. 18,1931 - July 18, 2020
Sylvia P. Hauth was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado in 1931 to "Buck" and Daisy Brown. She married Charles Eldon Hauth of Carbondale, Colorado in 1950. We note her passing at age 88, at Kellar Oaks Healthcare Center in Kellar, Texas July 18, 2020. She suffered from organic brain syndrome with dementia and was under hospice care at the end.
She is survived by her three daughters and a son, Deborah H. Crumbaker-Oldham MD, Ruth A. Klock, Martha R. Campbell-Coffey JD and Albert Theodore (Ted) Hauth. She has seven natural grandchildren, several step-grandchildren and adopted ones. She saw the births of over 19 great-grandchildren and at least four great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer Foundation or a research for further stroke and brain health.
There will be no services as per her wishes. She is being cremated by the Neptune Society.
